DPS: Man transported to hospital after veering into semi

The driver of a pickup truck was seriously injured after colliding with a semi-truck Monday afternoon, according to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Dub Gillum.

The pickup driver was taken by ambulance to Lake Granbury Medical Center, he said. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

According to witnesses, the pickup was traveling south on Highway 144 just south of the Somervell and Hood County borderline, Gillum said. Witnesses stated the pickup veered into the side of a gravel-hauler type semi-truck that was traveling north, he said.

The roadway is at least partially blocked at this time while the investigation continues.