Man threatens ‘hit’ on elected official over two tax bills

A 64-year-old Lipan man upset over having to pay tax bills at two separate locations was arrested late Friday and charged with a third-degree felony after allegedly threatening a “hit” against an elected official. Charles Holley Romney was released around noon Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond, according to Sheriff’s Office Lt. Johnny Rose. Romney allegedly made threats on Wednesday and Thursday to employees in the Tax Assessor-Collector’s office and the Hood County Appraisal District office. Tax Assessor-Collector Teresa McCoy recently ended a decades-long agreement with the appraisal district and began collecting the county’s portion of property taxes through her office. This means that people are having to pay city and school taxes at the appraisal district, and county taxes at McCoy’s office. Rose declined to say whether McCoy was the elected official who was allegedly threatened.