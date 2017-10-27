Man shows up drunk to DWI hearing

Showing up drunk for a court date for a driving while intoxicated is just what one man did, according to Hood County Court at Law #1 Judge Vincent Messina.

The man showed up intoxicated on the afternoon he was supposed to plead his driving while intoxicated case, Messina wrote in a Facebook post-Thursday. The man was arrested and his bond revoked, according to the post, because not using alcohol is a condition of bond for DWI.

“As the sheriff ‘s deputies were arresting him … one of them pulled out a big bag. I thought oh lord he is about to puke all in my courtroom.Everyone standing around him started to scatter,” Messina wrote. “They hustled him out stage right without incident.”

Two juveniles were in the courtroom, he added.

“Boy did they get a good lesson in straightening up,” Messina wrote.

