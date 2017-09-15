Man sentenced to life for murder

A Hood County man was given a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of murdering his landlord.

After three days of testimony, Michael Loren Jacobs, 57, was found guilty of murder in the June 24, 2015, shooting death of 75-year-old Floyd Flud. Jacobs will be eligible for parole after 30 years, when he’s 85.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jacobs, who pleaded not guilty, testified on his own behalf. He told the jury he killed Flud in self-defense after Flud attempted to shoot him. Hood County Sheriff’s investigators testified Tuesday the injuries to Flud and Jacobs were not consistent with self-defense.