After pleading guilty to running over his child’s uncle with a truck and then beating the man, Nicholas Christopher Barlow was sentenced by a Hood County jury. Jury members sentenced Barlow, a 43-year-old resident of Fort Worth, to prison for 15 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

District Attorney Rob Christian stated Barlow’s daughter was living with her aunt and uncle Danny Kelley. On Aug. 29, 2015, Kelley was in his front yard when Barlow drove by, turned around, drove into Kelley’s yard and ran over Kelley with his truck.Barlow then got out of his truck and beat Kelley with a rock hammer, a rock and a wooden pole.

Barlow will be eligible for parole in seven and one-half years.