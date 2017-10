A Hood County jury sentenced an Abilene man to 60 years in prison on Tuesday.

Alfredo Gonzalez, 28, was in possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine when he was arrested by deputies on May 8, 2016, according to testimony. Gonzalez was sentenced to 60 years for possession of the drugs with intent to distribute and 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The terms will be served concurrently, and Gonzalez will be eligible for parole in less than 15 years.