The grand jury indicted Steven Ray McGowan in the robbery and attack of a woman on Aug. 2. An indictment is a formal charge.

On June 30, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Investigators charged McGowan, 34, with a second-degree felony for robbery, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. On April 29, McGowan assaulted a 40-year-old female, Rose said. The female was assisting McGowan’s girlfriend, who was trying to get away from McGowan after an argument, according to Rose. McGowan rammed the victim’s head against her own vehicle and left in her vehicle, Rose said.