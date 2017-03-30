Man gets 99-year sentence for sexually abusing boys

Neil

A Granbury man was sentenced to 99 years for sexually abusing two boys under the age of 14.

A Hood County jury convicted Ray Allen Neil, 57, on Tuesday of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual performance by a child. According to the testimony of the boys, Neil sexually assaulted one of them and encouraged both of them to perform sexual acts over a period of years. Neil will serve 30 years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The Department of Homeland Security provided transcripts of text messages sent by Neil to a man arrested in London for possession of child pornography. The messages describing sexual acts Neil hoped to convince boys to perform. Pornographic images of children were found on Neil’s computer.

