Man arrested for stealing truck

On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., deputies went to investigate a report of a stolen Dodge Durango from the 5400 block of Louisiana Trail, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

They located the vehicle around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of River View Trail, he said.

Joshua James Cripps, 33, Granbury, was arrested for taking the vehicle, Rose said. Deputies also believe he using the victim’s credit card at several locations, Rose said.