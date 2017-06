Jeremy Brandon Wright, 31, of Granbury, was arrested for assault bodily injury to a family member enhanced with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony on Monday. At approximately 11:05 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 900 block of Harbor Lakes Drive for a domestic disturbance, according to Granbury Police Department Sgt. Cris Brichetto. Wright and a female were arguing when Wright punched her in the face, Brichetto said.