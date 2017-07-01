The 4th of July is packed with opportunities to make good memories but also ways to make some expensive or painfully bad ones. Here are 11 tips from Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson for a careful and considerate firework show.

1) The safest way to view fireworks is to attend a public display, Wilson said.

2) For those who want to use them, check city and other local ordinances before purchasing or lighting fireworks.

3) Sparklers can injure small children especially if their arms are too short to hold them far enough away from their faces.

4) Always supervise children while using or watching fireworks. Children can easily slip away, he said.

5) Don’t light fireworks indoors, near dry grass, leaves or brush. Don’t shot a firework towards a structure or vehicle.

6) Only light one firework off at a time and ensure you have adequate space to step back before it goes off, he said. Trying to light more than one at a time makes it harder to spot potential misfires and more likely you will be too close when a firework goes off.

7) Always have a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher handy. Wilson recommended picking up and wetting all material before packing up for the night to prevent smoldering packaging from starting a fire hours after the show is over.

8) Be considerate of neighbors. Military veterans or those who have to get up early the following morning will not appreciate fireworks late into the night, he said.

9) Make sure pets are secured before fireworks begin. The loud noise frightens many into running away.

10) If eye injuries occure, do not allow the person to rub the injured eye because it will spread the burning irritant further, he suggested.

11) Fire departments across the county are preparing for the increased call load, Wilson said. Still, people should expect delays in service if emergency traffic gets heavy.