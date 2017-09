Judy and James Medders of JMJ Buckhorn Ranch will present a demonstration to turn gourds into works of art at the September meeting of the Lake Granbury Newcomers Club. The gathering is Thursday, Sept. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pecan Plantation Country Club. Optional lunch is $14. Reservations required by noon Sept. 4 by calling 817-243-9831.