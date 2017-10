Granbury High School Eagle’s Nest will unveil an airplane built by students at the Granbury Regional Airport Saturday morning. The airplane is expected to make its first flight at 9 a.m. The airport’s breakfast taco fly-in runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday and benefits the student group. A number of aircraft and cars will be displayed. The fundraiser includes raffle tickets for a ride in a T-28 War Bird and Travel Air Biplane.