After being crushed last week in an accident involving a horse, Wendy Inga is improving in the hospital, family members said Monday. Inga, best known in Granbury for driving a carriage in the downtown square, is recovering from internal injuries and two broken bones in one leg, her sister Diane Gilbert said.

“Wendy is doing better. She is still listed in critical condition, but she is stable,” Gilbert said.

However, doctors are predicting a lengthy recovery, she said. Only family is being allowed in to visit at this time and Inga is sleeping a lot. To help Inga pay the medical bills for what is expected to be a lengthy recovery, Gilbert said the family has started a GoFundMe account.

“This was her main source of income. We want to help her keep up with her bills while she is healing,” Inga’s friend and business partner Robin Arquette explained. Donations will be used to pay for horse feed, medical bills and other expenses while Inga recovers, she said. To make a donation, visit the website https://www.gofundme.com/xbky34n7-wendys-medical-fund.