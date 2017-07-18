Texas educators flocked to the south steps of the state Capitol Monday to make sure lawmakers heard their voices. Several current and former Hood County teachers made the trip.

Heather Boisjolie, a former Granbury and Tolar ISD teacher, will begin her 14th year as an English teacher in the Weatherford ISD.

“The bottom line of all of this is that we are in a fight to keep good educators in the profession and continue to attract new teachers. This is becoming increasingly difficult with current legislation. Our students deserve the best the state of Texas can give them, and that’s why we are becoming more informed voters,” Boisjolie said.

Granbury School Board trustee Chris Tackett’s wife Mendi Tackett attended the protest with her mother and a friend, both retired Granbury teachers.

“I feel very passionate about our local schools and state schools getting a fair shake,” she said. “I came down so lawmakers could look out their windows and see we showed up and it really does matter.”