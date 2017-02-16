With arrests of immigrants occurring across the country, United We Dream and the Hood County Democratic Party has created a rapid response team to notify people if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers come to Hood County. According to Hood County Democratic Party Chair Robert Vick, those who wish to be notified if ICE enters their zip code area can text “Here to stay” to 877877. Vick said that response team members will go quickly to those under arrest who may not be aware of their rights and whose pets or children may need assistance.