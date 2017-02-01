The Granbury Chamber of Commerce will host Hood County Day at the 85th Texas Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The one-day trip will include recognition in the House and Senate, and photo opportunities at the Capitol building. Lunch will be at the prestigious Austin Club. Tickets for the entire event are priced at $85 for bus riders and $60 for non-riders. This price includes a luncheon. Seating on the chartered bus is limited so make your reservations today at 817-573-1622 or email to Kim@granburychamber.com.