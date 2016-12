The No. 1-ranked Lipan Indians will play undefeated host Tenaha for the championship in the Tenaha Holiday Hoops Friday at 8 p.m. Lipan, the defending tourney champs, dropped state-ranked Kountze 63-54 in Thursday’s semifinals. The Lipan girls play for consolation Friday at 9 a.m. after defeating Kountze 57-32 and Central Heights 54-31 on Thursday.