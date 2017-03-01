A young Lipan team roper and his Oklahoma-based partner were the youngest team ropers to qualify for The American this year, the world’s richest one-day rodeo.

Though they didn’t finish in the money, they are setting their sights on a return trip, said Paden Bray, an 18-year-old senior at Lipan High School. He and his roping teammate, 17-year-old Brenten Hall, made it through four rounds full of professional ropers to reach the final competition held in AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Feb. 19. Bray and Hall competed against more than 90 other teams from across the nation for the five open spots.

“Making it this far is an accomplishment for anyone, especially an 18-year-old kid,” he said.

The pair made some waves at the semifinals in Fort Worth when they took the lead by roping a steer in 4 seconds flat, according to The American website.

Bray said he was not disappointed in what they had accomplished. For now, he said he plans to continue competing over the summer and attend Cisco College where he will compete on the rodeo team.