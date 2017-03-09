In a game that’s been much slower than Lipan’s past few contests, the Indians are using a strong defensive performance to hold on to their lead against the Dime Box Longhorns.

Lipan leads 26-16 at the half, after leading 12-4 through the first quarter.

Layton Sharp has 3 three-pointers from off the bench to lead the Indians with 9 points. Ty Bryant is on pace for a double-double, with 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Lipan has not yet deployed their full-court press. Dime Box features several small and quick guards, so Indian head coach Brent Gaylor may be content to sit back, play traditional man-to-man and use his team’s considerable height advantage to lock down the paint.