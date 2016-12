The Class A No. 1-ranked Lipan Indians won their opening two games Wednesday in the Tenaha Holiday Hoops and will play Class 3A 11th-ranked Kountz Thursday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals. The Indians (16-1) thrashed Class A No. 15 Laneville 74-48. The Lipan girls (9-10) dropped their opener, 44-30, to Joaquin. The girls play Thursday at 8:30 a.m. against Kountz.