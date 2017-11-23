The Night of Lights Christmas Parade is a 26-year tradition in Granbury on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Lighted floats and walking entries are decorated to celebrate the birth of Christ. Spectators will enjoy pre-parade music Friday on the square at 6 p.m. The parade is at 7 p.m. Parade staging begins at 5:30 p.m. on the Granbury ISD parking lot at Pearl and Hannaford streets. The parade travels east on Pearl Street to the square, then returns on Bridge Street.
Lighted Christmas parade is longtime tradition
