Lighted Christmas parade is longtime tradition

The Night of Lights Christmas Parade is a 26-year tradition in Granbury on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Lighted floats and walking entries are decorated to celebrate the birth of Christ. Spectators will enjoy pre-parade music Friday on the square at 6 p.m. The parade is at 7 p.m. Parade staging begins at 5:30 p.m. on the Granbury ISD parking lot at Pearl and Hannaford streets. The parade travels east on Pearl Street to the square, then returns on Bridge Street.