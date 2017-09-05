Lifting the burden

Carter Ledesma is 11 years old, and getting him into the car is starting to be a bit more than his mother can manage on her own. At about 175 pounds, his mother Natalie Collier said she is worried she may not be able to lift her son into their SUV for much longer to go to church, Miracle League baseball games, the doctor’s office or school. The family lives in Granbury in a recently constructed Habitat for Humanity home.

There is a van with the right equipment at Jerry Durant Toyota in Granbury, Collier said, but she is upside down on her current car and can’t take out a second car loan. But she is not giving up hope. A friend has started a GoFundMe account to raise the $21,000 to buy the van outright, Collier said.

“Carter would be able to load himself into that van,” she said.

By Tuesday morning, the fund had raised more than $1,700, she said. She is hoping the community, their church family and others will help her reach her goal and be able to more safely load Cater for trips, she said.

Visit www.gofundme.com/carters-mobility-van to make a donation.