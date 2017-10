Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will be the guest speaker at the Hood County Republican Party’s “Make America Great Again” fundraiser scheduled for Thursday evening, Nov. 2, at the DeCordova Bend Country Club. A VIP reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be at 6. Single tickets for the reception and dinner are $150, $60 for just dinner. A Silver Sponsorship, which costs $1,000, buys eight VIP reception tickets and eight dinner tickets. To purchase tickets, call 682-498-3039.