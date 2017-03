The proposed expansion of the Hood County Library – which is needed if it is going to keep its accreditation – will cost $5,019,000, according to an estimate presented to the Commissioners Court by architect Alan Magee. There is already $837,000 in the library expansion fund, gifted from a trust, and the Friends of the Library have promised $50,000. Commissioners will be researching possible ways to fund the expansion, which has not yet been approved by a formal vote.