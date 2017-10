Ground may break on the 10,000-square-foot library expansion next month, according to Precinct 2 Commissioner Butch Barton. Barton said that a Library Expansion Construction Committee, similar to the one that oversaw the YMCA project, has been formed and will meet every other Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the meeting room at Annex 1, 1410 W. Pearl St. The first first meeting is planned for Oct. 18.