Bob Cook took Best of Show at the Lake Granbury Art Association Spring Show. Sixteen other art works were given special distinctions by the judge. The art show is free and open to the public the Shanley House Center for the Arts, 224 N. Travis St. The show runs through April 29. The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.