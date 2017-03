The Lake Granbury Art Association will have its annual spring show and sale through April 29. The show opens with a reception Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shanley House Center for the Arts, 224 N. Travis St. Shanley House is open Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. This is a free event and the public is invited. Members of the LGAA will showcase their work at the spring show.