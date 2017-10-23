Let’s talk about sexual harassment, abuse: part 2

Hood County women joined thousands of people across the country using social media to spread awareness about sexual harassment this week.

Spurred by the message that “if all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,” women and men posted #MeToo.

We asked readers to share their #MeToo stories and suggest ways to make the community safer for everyone.

CUSTOMER CROSSES THE LINE

Clara Moltz, a Granbury resident, worked at a pharmacy in a nearby town. She shared this story about a customer.

“I was asked weekly by a middle-aged man when he could take me for a ride on his motorcycle. No matter how rudely my 20-year-old self denied his request, he persisted.

“One day … he came up behind me and put his arms around me to hug me. I was frozen in shock, wanted him to get off but didn’t want to offend him and lose my job.

“When he walked away the male manager came out of the office and reprimanded me for not standing up for myself. He had seen the whole thing and did not step out to intervene at all. It could have been worse.

“I still tell my kids about it so they know how important it is to keep their hands to themselves unless they have explicitly given permission.

“I think when it is a customer/employee relationship, physical contact should be limited and conversation should be related to the topic of purchase or light friendly conversation. Follow cues of the person you are talking to. If someone seems like they do not want to discuss a subject or clearly set a boundary, be mindful of that.”

Read other stories in the Oct. 21 edition of the Hood County News.