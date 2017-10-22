Let’s talk about sexual harassment, abuse: part 1

Hood County women joined thousands of people across the country using social media to spread awareness about sexual harassment this week.

Spurred by the message that “if all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,” women and men posted #MeToo.

We asked readers to share their #MeToo stories and suggest ways to make the community safer for everyone.

AFRAID TO REPORT

Stacey Ann, who asked that her full name not be used, said a friend she staid with temporary in Granbury sexually assaulted her.

“I didn’t report it until after I moved out. The reason I waited was because I thought I’d be homeless and honestly a great deal of fear.

“When I did report it, the gentleman that took my statement made me feel extremely uncomfortable.

“I found out that day there are services that will help victims, and I wouldn’t have had to live in my car.

“My suggestion from my learning experience with this is: train your investigators how to handle someone reporting something of this nature or have someone available on call to be there for the report.

“Make it more publicly known and/or viewable that there are services available to victims. That is solely the reason I waited to report my assault.”

