Knitters Day Out, sponsored by the Granbury Knitting Guild, includes a beginners knitting class from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Free instruction. Supplies needed: Size 8 straight bamboo knitting needs and 1 skein of Peaches and Cream cotton yarn. To register, call 817-229-9068. The event will be held at the Senior Circle building, 1321 Waters Edge Drive, Suite 1001.