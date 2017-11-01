Learn to “Romance the monarchs” with Master Gardeners

While November may not be the month most people associate with romance, it is a great time to think about wooing monarch butterflies, said Lake Granbury Master Gardener Deborah Rollins.

Monarch butterflies depend on the milkweed plant during all stages of their lives, she explained, and fall is a great time to plant them. To help enterprising gardeners, entomologists and enthusiasts plant a monarch-worthy butterfly garden, Master Gardeners will hold a free “Romancing the Monarch” event Sunday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lake Granbury Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden, behind Annex 1, 1410 W. Pearl St.

The come-and-go event will have a variety of opportunities to learn about monarch tagging and research, how to differentiate between monarchs and other orange butterflies, and how to include milkweed into a garden. Face and rock painting will be available for children.