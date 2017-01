Kathy Leigh Yoders is an award-winning artist and a member of the Lake Granbury Art Association who will be teaching a Magic Ink workshop Saturday, Jan. 14 at The Shanley House Center of the Arts, 224 N. Travis St. The workshop is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (bring your lunch) and is open to the public. The cost is $50 which includes materials. The class is limited in size so be sure to email or call with your reservation: [email protected] or 817-579-5075.