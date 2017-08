On Monday, the last day of the filing period, two more contenders threw their hats into the ring to serve on the Granbury School Board. The result is that an incumbent now has a challenger, and one contest now has three candidates, making a run-off likely. Dinae Hicks filed to run against incumbent Barbara Herrington for Place 2. Chris Tackett did not file for re-election to Place 1. Those vying for that seat are Maureen Griffin, Kim Cruz and Michael Moore.