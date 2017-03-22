This week’s “What Is It?” mystery photo comes from a different perspective.

Belen Stolar submitted a Google Earth image that shows a field or yard in the corner of Meander Road and Barnwood Court, north of the city of Granbury, with a curious set of four double circles in the ground. The copyright dates the photo to 2017.

She said she found the circles while trying to find an aerial photograph of the property she is renting. Her landlord owns the property where the circles appear, she said, and he didn’t know what had caused them either, Stolar said. Her landlord is a preacher, she said.

The four interconnected circles, each circle marked by two lines, appear tan against the green field and are about 75 feet by 50 feet across.

“Is this manmade or not?” asked Stolar.

Do you recognize this? Let us know! Give us a call, an email or a letter explaining what you know about the marks.

If you have a historic or mysterious item around your house or business you would like help identifying or to learn more about, submit a photo and a short description.

Direct calls and emails to Bethany Kurtz at [email protected] or 817-573-7066, ext. 256.