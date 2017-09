The city of Granbury is in the process of upgrading several areas of the city’s water system, including the mains that supply Lakewood Hills. For the next phase of upgrading these water mains, it will be necessary to shut off the water supply to Lakewood Hills for a few hours, city officials said. Water is planned to be shut off at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Water will only be shut off for a few hours, officials said.