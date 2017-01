Mayor Nin Hulett will address the Lake Granbury Ministerial Alliance during the January luncheon meeting. The noon session will be at Granbury Church of Christ, 1905 W. Pearl St., on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The mayor will cover news and events in Granbury. Please reply to [email protected] no later than Monday, Jan. 16, and include the names of attendees from your organization so food service can be planned.