Things get going this morning with a fishing tournament at City Ramp. Lake Fest activities continue with vendors on the square from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. tonight. A fish fry from noon to 6 p.m. at Hewlett Park is part of the fun. The day wraps up with Trio Grande, a ZZ Top tribute band, from 3-6 p.m. at the main stage on the square.