Boats with lighted decorations will be featured on Lake Granbury in a parade at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 as part of the Lake Fest celebration. The boat parade goes from Stumpy’s to the Pearl Street bridge over Lake Granbury and back. Entertainment on the square includes Benton Lawson on the main stage. Vendors will be open on the square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.