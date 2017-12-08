Lady Pirates win district opener behind Withey’s great game

The Granbury Lady Pirates are 1-0 in District 9-5A play, and Mandy Withey has quite a bit to do with it.

The junior put up 24 points and an eye-popping 27 rebounds in Granbury’s 52-48 overtime win in Cleburne Tuesday night.

The Lady Pirates trailed 31-24 at the half before rallying back to tie it up at 46 after four quarters. In overtime, Granbury allowed just two points to seal the win.

Maddi Samuelson had seven points, and Kylee Sparks and Abbey Jones each scored five.

With the win, the Lady Pirates are 6-8 (1-0 District 9-5A) on the season.

The Granbury girls are off this weekend. They’ll pick up play against Arlington Seguin at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.