After venturing out with Kris Brown Chevrolet Buick GMC in Cleburne, Kris Brown is coming back to Granbury. She will join Mike Brown in the operations of Mike Brown Ford, Mike Brown Dodge Chrysler Jeep and Mike Brown Hyundai. “I could not pass up this opportunity to step into a leadership role in moving the family business forward in the future,” she said of her return to Granbury. The Cleburne dealership is now Classic Cleburne and will be under the direction of Mike Zorn.