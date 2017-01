A one-man show starring David Hira will showcase street performance styles from around the world. The program is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Granbury High School. Sponsored by the Granbury Kiwanis Club, the benefit helps fund programs for children including Terrific Kids, Super Citizens and Granbury High School Key Club. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at the Hood County News, or by calling 817-279-2598. Tickets will also be offered at the door.