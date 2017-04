A Hood County jury sentenced a Granbury resident to 99 years in prison with no chance of parole for continual sexual abuse of a child and injury to a child.

Chris Shane Spencer, 34, was convicted on Wednesday. According to testimony, he sexually abused his fiancee’s daughter beginning at the age of 9, continuing until she was 14. Witnesses also testified he beat his fiancee’s 11-year-old son, causing extensive bruising to the child’s face, head and body.