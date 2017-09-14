Jury deliberations begin in murder trial

The jury began deliberations in the murder trial of a Hood County man on Thursday afternoon.

After three day of testimony in the trial of Michael Loren Jacobs, 57, charged in the June 27 shooting death of his landlord, 75-year-old Floyd Flud, the jury must decide Jabobs’ guilt or innocents.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jacobs, who pleaded not guilty, testified on his own behalf. He told the jury he killed Flud in self-defense after Flud attempted to shoot him. Hood County Sheriff’s investigators testified Monday the injuries to Flud and Jacobs were not consistent with self-defense.

The case is being heard in the 355th District Court in Granbury.