Judy Gentry has been honored with the Howard Clemmons Distinguished Service Award by the Granbury Chamber of Commerce. Gentry is director of Career and Technical Education with the Granbury ISD. CTE helps prepare students to succeed in high demand occupations by promoting quality instructional partnerships with business, industry and the community to prepare students for post-secondary education and employment in a competitive global economy. Awards were also given to Business Woman of the Year: Elizabeth Crawford of Joe’s Pasta and Pizza; Business Man of the Year: Collier Albright of Grumps; Large Business of the Year: United Cooperative Services; Small Business of the Year: Grumps; Rising Star Award: Sight Glass Flight, Aeriel Imaging; Director of the Year: Trish Reiner of Interim Health; Volunteer of the Year: Mary Mullen (who was unable to attend); and Ambassador of the Year: Greg Corrigan of Visiting Angels.