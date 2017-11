Santa arrives in Granbury as the last entry in tonight’s Night of Lights Christmas Parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available in Santa’s House in the gazebo on the square to talk with children after the parade. Santa talked with 2,845 people in Granbury last year. “We’ll be there until the line runs out,” Mrs. Claus said. Children can decorate their own cookies after the parade at Kroger’s Cookie Tent. More information can be found here.