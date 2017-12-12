Join the Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday in Acton

Over 400 veterans buried at Acton Cemetery will be memorialized during this year’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony and wreath laying scheduled at the cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon. You can join members of the Elizabeth Crockett Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and a team of volunteers at the program. To sponsor a wreath for the grave of a veteran at Acton Cemetery, visit the Wreaths Across America website. Each wreath sponsored for the Elizabeth Crockett fundraiser through the website, $5 will be donated to the Granbury High School JROTC.