Walk Across Texas is a walking program to add some activity to your daily routine. The kickoff event will be Monday, Oct. 30 at Hood County Library, 222 N. Travis St. Vendors open at 5 p.m. Event closes at 7 p.m. There’s no charge to join the eight-week program. Registration is available at hood.agrilife.org/walk-across-texas/ For more information, call County Extension Agent Kelli Pittcock at 817-579-3280.