Updates
News
Page One News
Business News
Education
Milestones
Anniversaries
Births
Engagements
Marriage Licenses
Weddings
Life
Life
Entertainment
Just a Pinch
Recipes
Coupons
Clubs & Organizations
Horticulture
Latest Photos
Photo Galleries
Videos
Sports
Sports
Sports Updates
Granbury Sports
Lipan Sports
Tolar Sports
Private School Sports
Obituaries
Submit an Obituary
News-E
Forum
Classifieds
Current Classifieds
Place a Classified
Marketplace
Search
39.2
F
Granbury
Home
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Current Classifieds
Subscribe or Renew
Subscription Info
Change of Address
Vacation Hold
Archives of Print Editions
Register for Breaking News Emails
Contact Us
Contact Us
Advertising Info
Media Guide
Forms
Vacation Hold
Change of Address
Submit an Event
Anniversary Announcement
Birth Announcement
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Submit a Photo
Submit Good in Hood
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Hood County News- A twice-weekly newspaper serving Granbury and Hood County, Texas
Updates
News
Page One News
Business News
Education
Milestones
Anniversaries
Births
Engagements
Marriage Licenses
Weddings
Life
Life
Entertainment
Just a Pinch
Recipes
Coupons
Clubs & Organizations
Horticulture
Latest Photos
Photos
Tree of Hope on display
Photos
Breakfast with the grands
Photos
Fatality crash under investigation
Photos
Bye-bye Marlie
Photos
Singing birthday girl captures hearts at 102
Photo Galleries
Videos
Sports
Sports
Sports Updates
Granbury Sports
Lipan Sports
Tolar Sports
Private School Sports
Obituaries
Submit an Obituary
News-E
Forum
Classifieds
Current Classifieds
Place a Classified
Marketplace
Joe Heller
December 8, 2017
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Lady Pirates win district opener behind Withey’s great game
Police release video of Arizona shooting
In Satuday’s HCN