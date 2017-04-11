Deputies found a woman with a warrant out for her arrest was also carrying drugs when she visited a Hood County inmate.

On Saturday around 2 p.m., deputies found 36-year-old Christy Marie Davis was in possession more than 1 grams of meth and less than 1 gram of heroin. She was arrested and charged with third-degree felonies for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, possession of a controlled substance, and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. The warrant was for burglary of a building.